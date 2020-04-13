Authorities Begin Testing All US Travelers for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Authorities in South Korea are now testing all travelers from the United States for COVID-19, in response to continuing reports of new infections involving people who have recently been overseas, nearly half of them coming from the U.S.Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said on Monday that 16 out of 25 new COVID-19 cases in the country involve people with recent overseas travel history.Infections among the general public have slowed in recent days with the daily increase staying under 40.However, new cases among recent arrivals are continuously being reported, with those involving overseas entry now taking up almost ten percent of ten-thousand-537 total infections.Starting 12:00 a.m. Monday, health authorities began conducting COVID-19 tests on all travelers coming from the United States, after they required testing for travelers from Europe from March 22.Those with symptoms will be tested upon arrival, while those without symptoms will be required to get testing within the first three days.Travelers who test negative will still need to go under a 14-day self-quarantine.Out of the total foreign entry cases, 37-point-six percent involved travelers from the U.S., with 49-point-seven percent of cases in the past two weeks coming from the country.According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 1:05 p.m. Monday, 557-thousand-571 people tested positive for the virus in the U.S., the largest amount worldwide, with 22-thousand-108 deaths.To prevent the virus' entry involving short-term visitors and to control the number of foreigners quarantined at state facilities, authorities expanded restrictions on visa waiver programs with 90 countries and territories, including Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Iran.American, British and Mexican nationals will still benefit from the visa-free program since their countries have not shut down their borders to South Koreans.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.