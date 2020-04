Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Monday that a South Korean man in his 80s died of the coronavirus in Spain, marking the first COVID-19 death of a Korean citizen overseas.The man was confirmed with the virus on April 3 and hospitalized, but died this past weekend.So far an estimated 59 South Koreans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus abroad in 23 countries and territories, including one employee at the South Korean Embassy in Belgium.A senior Foreign Ministry official told reporters the embassy worker tested positive for the virus more than ten days into his self-isolation period after coming into contact with another patient. The official added there is no further risk of infection at the embassy.