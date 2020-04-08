'Baksabang' Operator Indicted for Sexual Exploitation

Photo : YONHAP News

The operator of a Telegram messenger chat group accused of distributing sexually exploitative videos has been referred to trial.Prosecutors indicted Cho Joo-bin on Monday on charges of violating the law on the protection of children and youth against sex offenses. They will decide through further investigation whether to also apply the charge of creating a criminal organization.Cho is accused of blackmailing 25 women and underage girls to film sexually exploitative content and then distributing and selling it through the Baksabang chat group between May last year and this February.He also faces a slew of other charges including allegedly having a co-conspirator attempt to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl last October after threatening to disclose her nude photo. Cho is believed to have made similar threats to three other victims last year.The 24-year-old is also accused of obtaining personal information of victims and their families from a former public service worker in violation of privacy laws.