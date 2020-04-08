Moon Calls for Strong Job Creation Measures to Cushion Economy from COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in instructed officials to come up with strong job creation measures to fend off the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a meeting with senior and junior presidential secretaries on Monday, Moon called jobs the “alpha and omega” of the government’s economic stimulus drive and his biggest concern at the moment.He said the country may only be witnessing the beginning of coronavirus-triggered pain and that special countermeasures need to be set up and implemented in a timely manner.Citing the growing number of locals applying for unemployment benefits, the president said the government would focus its policy capacity against job losses, which could trigger the collapse of public livelihoods and incur indescribably high social costs. Moon emphasized money spent for employment retention will thus be a “productive investment,” not a waste.