Glitch in Online Learning Platform Disrupts High School Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

There have been glitches in the distance learning platform currently used by South Korean schools forced to go online amid the coronavirus outbreak, causing disruptions to many students and teachers across the country.According to the Korea Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) on Monday, access to the EBS Online Class for high school students was down for two and a half hours from 8:50 a.m.It marked the second time the platform set up for sharing files and submitting assignments has had problems since some schools began the new semester last Thursday with online classes for middle and high school students in their third and final year.As online classes are also set to open on Thursday for first and second year middle and high schools students, as well as fourth, fifth and six graders in elementary school, EBS said it was working on supplementary measures to prevent the recurrence of similar flaws.Earlier in the day, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and Science and ICT Minister Choi Ki-young visited EBS headquarters in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province to check on related preparations.