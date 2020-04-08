Amnesty Int'l Voices Concern over COVID-19-Related Tech Surveillance

Photo : YONHAP News

Amnesty International has expressed concerns over possible human rights violations with the use of surveillance technology to track COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having the virus.The South Korean branch of the human rights watchdog issued a joint statement with over 100 local civic groups on Monday, stressing they cannot tolerate the coronavirus being used as grounds for extensive and unconditional public surveillance.They expressed concerns that strengthening of the government’s digital surveillance capabilities can threaten privacy, the freedom of expression and association, and undermine trust in public authorities.The statement said any such expansion of surveillance should come together with effective oversight of such measures by an independent organization.Regarding the South Korean government’s outbreak response measures, Amnesty International Korea said public notifications that reveal personal information about coronavirus patients and their whereabouts should be limited to protect the privacy of those being monitored.