Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Moon to Join ASEAN+3 Virtual Summit on COVID-19

Write: 2020-04-14 08:00:00Update: 2020-04-14 11:29:03

Moon to Join ASEAN+3 Virtual Summit on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a special video summit of the so-called ASEAN Plus Three on Tuesday to discuss global cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

ASEAN Plus Three refers to the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus South Korea, China and Japan. Vietnam serves as the chair of this year's ASEAN meetings. 

In the ASEAN Plus Three video summit set to open at 4 p.m., the participants will discuss ways to coordinate in response to COVID-19 and minimize negative social and economic effects. 

The presidential office said President Moon will stress the need to strengthen regional health care cooperation and maintain global supply chains and "essential" business-related exchanges among countries.

After the summit, the leaders plan to adopt a joint declaration on cooperation among the countries.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >