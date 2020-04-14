Moon to Join ASEAN+3 Virtual Summit on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a special video summit of the so-called ASEAN Plus Three on Tuesday to discuss global cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.ASEAN Plus Three refers to the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus South Korea, China and Japan. Vietnam serves as the chair of this year's ASEAN meetings.In the ASEAN Plus Three video summit set to open at 4 p.m., the participants will discuss ways to coordinate in response to COVID-19 and minimize negative social and economic effects.The presidential office said President Moon will stress the need to strengthen regional health care cooperation and maintain global supply chains and "essential" business-related exchanges among countries.After the summit, the leaders plan to adopt a joint declaration on cooperation among the countries.