S. Korean Firms to Ship COVID-19 Test Kits to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean companies will ship their coronavirus test kits to the United States on Tuesday.A senior Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Monday that the test kits will be shipped Tuesday afternoon after the two firms secured interim approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and signed contracts with the U.S.A Maryland-bound U.S. cargo flight will reportedly depart from Incheon International Airport, carrying the test kits.The two firms and another company have signed contracts with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) to export their test kits after they won preliminary authorization from the FDA.According to Reuters, South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600-thousand tests.The report said that an additional package of kits that can conduct 150-thousand tests will be exported in the near future and sold through an unspecified local retailer.