Moon, Leaders of Uzbekistan, Bhutan Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with the leaders of Uzbekistan and Bhutan on Monday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.Speaking on the phone with Moon, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering noted South Korea's successful handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and asked for Seoul's help with coronavirus test kits for his country's fight against the virus.In response, President Moon reportedly said his government plans to provide humanitarian assistance with testing kits for countries with weaker health care systems, adding he would actively consider Bhutan's request.In a separate call, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised Moon's leadership, saying it and South Korea's advanced healthcare capacity are producing ideal results amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed gratitude for Seoul's humanitarian assistance in his country's fight against the virus and asked for additional support in quarantine supplies.President Moon vowed that South Korea will continue its active role in global cooperation in the fight, stressing that cooperation and solidarity of the international community are the most important in overcoming the crisis.