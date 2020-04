Photo : YONHAP News

A subway train in southwestern Seoul derailed on Tuesday morning, with no casualties reported yet.Its operator Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said that the derailment took place at around 6:30 a.m. in the section between Yeongdeungpo Station and Singil Station on subway Line 1 as the train was heading north to Yongsan Station.The accident halted traffic on both sides of the express line, but all-stop trains are operating with some delays.KORAIL said it is looking into the cause of the derailment, adding no casualties have been reported yet.