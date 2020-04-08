Parties Call for Extraordinary Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Three parties have submitted a request to the National Assembly to convene an extraordinary session this month.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and the minor opposition Minsaeng Party said they submitted the request to Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Monday.The three parties requested that the assembly begin the extra session on Thursday after the general elections.In the planned extra session, the parties will discuss pending issues including a second extra budget to provide emergency disaster relief funds to the country's households to help minimize the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.DP Deputy Floor Leader Yoon Hu-duk vowed the party's efforts to pass the extra budget bill during the April parliamentary session to ensure that the relief funds will be paid to the public in early May.