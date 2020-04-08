Prime Minister Vows Gov't's Full Support for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed the government's full support for efforts to develop vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus.The prime minister made the vow on Tuesday at a pan-government meeting to discuss COVID-19 responses, instructing related state agencies to quickly launch a team to support the vaccine development efforts.The prime minister stressed that developing vaccines and treatments for the virus is crucial in quarantine efforts, but it is also an opportunity for the country to leap forward and become a global leader in the biotech industry.He said that South Korea has already been recognized by the world as an exemplary case for its antivirus efforts and testing kits, and that the government, businesses, research institutes and academia should now be united to make another miracle in vaccine development.Chung said that the government will provide active and full support by funding research and removing regulations that impede development efforts.