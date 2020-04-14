S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 40 for 6th Day in Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added 27 COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally to 10-thousand-564.The figures compiled in the past 24 hours through 12 a.m. Tuesday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) extend the rally of less-than-40 daily additions to six days, following 25 cases on Monday, 32 cases on Sunday and 30 cases on Saturday. Last Thursday and Friday reported 39 and 27 cases, respectively.Eleven of the latest patients were from the Seoul metropolitan area, including eight in Gyeonggi Province, while North Gyeongsang Province and Daegu reported five and three cases, each.Around 44 percent of the new cases, or 12 people, were recent arrivals from overseas, including seven who tested positive for the coronavirus at airport quarantine booths.Five more people died of the infectious disease in the 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 222, while seven-thousand-534 patients, up 87 from a day earlier, have been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries.