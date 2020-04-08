N. Korea Calls For Absolute Obedience to State Anti-Coronavirus Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea called on its senior officials and citizens to exercise absolute obedience towards anti-coronavirus guidelines, urging people to remain vigilant in bracing for a long fight against the global pandemic.The North's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Tuesday that the country must avoid being complacent about quarantine achievements and letting its guard down.The ruling party mouthpiece added that such attitudes can not be tolerated in efforts to protect the safety of North Korean people.Claiming that the country has not reported any cases of COVID-19 infection, the paper said some citizens are loosening their alert against the virus and not complying with state regulations to prevent an outbreak.On Saturday, North Korea held a political bureau meeting of the ruling party presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, where long-term countermeasures were reportedly discussed and officials called for "strict national countermeasures to thoroughly check the infiltration of the virus."