US Thanks S. Korea for Supply of COVID-19 Testing Kits

The United States thanked South Korea for supplying the country with COVID-19 testing kits.A senior official within the Donald Trump administration said on Monday that the U.S. is grateful to its South Korean partners for assisting the country in procuring the testing kits and for their support for the American people.The shipments of the South Korean-made kits, which are expected to depart for the U.S. on a cargo flight on Tuesday, are the result of a request made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in last month.Three South Korean kit developers were able to export their products after getting interim approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).South Korea's vigorous testing regime, which has been touted by foreign media outlets, is being credited with helping the country contain the coronavirus outbreak.