Moon Urges Nation to Come Together in Preparing for 'Post-Coronavirus' Era

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged the nation to come together in making South Korea the first country in the world to be prepared for the "post-coronavirus" era.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the global pandemic has completely changed the world we live in, emphasizing that we are going through turbulent times of big socioeconomic changes.Stating that those who made an opportunity out of change were winners in history, Moon vowed to actively seek opportunities to help the country take the leap.The president, however, stressed that the economic crisis from the pandemic is only starting, calling for special countermeasures to stabilize the job market and businesses.Moon urged officials to take a proactive approach in response to the rapid reorganization of global supply chains.The South Korean leader also highlighted the need for global solidarity in tackling both the pandemic and its economic fallout.