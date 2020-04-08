Ruling DP Highlights Stability amid COVID-19, Minor Parties Vow Checks, Balances

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Democratic Party(DP) spent the final day of campaigning for the April 15 general elections seeking support for the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling party to maintain administrative stability in the country's fight against the coronavirus. Other minor parties, for their part, asked voters to back them so they can keep the two major parties in check.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At a meeting with party officials on Tuesday, Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Hae-chan said the outcome of the elections will determine how the country overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout, adding his party is ready to wage war against the virus and the economic crisis.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chair Lee Hae-chan (Korean)](07:50)"Mobilizing the government's capabilities and our power, we will gather public support to become a country that sets a good example in overcoming the unprecedented global disaster. To accomplish this, a high voter turnout is key."The ruling party leader projected neck-and-neck races in around 70 constituencies in Seoul and the surrounding areas, and urged liberal voters to head to their polling stations.Referring to dozens of contested districts on a local radio program, DP floor leader Lee In-young also sought support for his party to win a parliamentary majority.The DP also rallied for its satellite Together Citizens' Party as voter support for the liberal bloc's proportional representation is dispersed due to the emergence of the Open Democrats, another pro-Moon Jae-in proportional party.Minor parties, including the Minsaeng Party, have criticized the ruling DP and the main opposition United Future Party for each setting up satellite parties to take advantage of the new mixed-member proportional representation system.On his social media account, People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo asked for voter support, stressing that the Moon administration lacks the vision and capability to lead in the "post-coronavirus" era.The Justice Party sought votes for at least 20 seats required for it to form a parliamentary negotiation body.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.