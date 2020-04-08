JCS: N. Korea Fires Several Short-Range Missiles into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Tuesday fired several projectiles presumed to be short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea fired the projectiles from an area near the eastern coastal city of Munchon in Gangwon Province Tuesday morning.The cruise missiles, which are not banned under UN Security Council resolutions, were launched a day before South Korea holds its general elections and the North marks the birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung.The South Korean military also presumed that air-to-surface missile drills involving North Korean Sukhoi fighter jets took place near Wonsan, also in Gangwon, early in the day.The JCS said the military is closely monitoring the situation while maintaining a readiness posture. Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are reportedly analyzing the launches.The latest launch, the fifth this year, came 16 days after Pyongyang fired projectiles from a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher toward the East Sea. It's also believed to be the first involving a cruise missile in nearly three years.