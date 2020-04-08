Bill on Expediting Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Submitted to US Senate, House

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) reports that a bill seeking to expedite the delivery of lifesaving aid by nongovernmental organizations to the people of North Korea has been submitted to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.The bill, called the Enhancing North Korea Humanitarian Assistance Act, was introduced by Senator Edward Markey and Congressman Andy Levin on Monday.It calls on the Treasury Department, the State Department and the UN’s North Korea sanctions committee to expand the scope of sanctions exemptions to cover goods that support humanitarian projects beyond just food and medicine.Markey and Levin said humanitarian groups provide an important lifeline for the North Korean people but under the current sanctions regime, often get inadvertently snagged or delayed by bureaucratic roadblocks.Levin said “ending a global pandemic requires a completely global response,” adding that “in the interest of global health, and for the North Korean people, we must ensure we aren’t standing in the way of lifesaving work.”