Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide is nearing two million, only 10 days after the figure surpassed the one-million mark.According to Johns Hopkins University on Monday, as of 1:10 p.m. U.S. eastern time, one-million-920-thousand-320 people around the world have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the global death toll from the disease reached 119-thousand-686.The United States led all other countries in confirmed cases with 582-thousand-580, followed by Spain at 170-thousand-99 and Italy at 159-thousand-516. France and Germany trailed them with over 130-thousand cases each.South Korea was ranked 21st at 10-thousand-564 cases.