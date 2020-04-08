Mobile App to Help Tourists Learn Korean Travel Expressions

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean organization dedicated to promoting the Korean language and culture has released a mobile app to help foreigners learn local expressions during visits to Korea.The app developed by the King Sejong Institute Foundation includes Korean expressions tourists can use in various situations covering such topics as airport customs, hotels, transportation, meals and shopping.It also introduces tourist destinations and basic information about the country.Users can get tips and details on customs that are more uniquely Korean such as making public transportation transfers and reading signboards.The Sejong Institute has also launched an app on learning Korean pronunciation, grammar and colloquial dialogue.The app is offered in six languages, including English, Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Russian.