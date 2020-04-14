Election Watchdog Calls for Cooperation for Safe Voting amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In a nationally televised event on Tuesday, South Korea's election watchdog called for public cooperation to ensure safe voting during Wednesday's general elections. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea decided to push ahead with the polling, even allowing those under mandatory self-quarantine to get out and vote.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea will hold general elections on Wednesday to choose three-hundred lawmakers, riding out fears of possible novel coronavirus infections at polling stations nationwide.The head of the National Election Commission, Kwon Soon-il, held a news conference on Tuesday calling for public cooperation and support to help make Election Day safe.[Sound bite: Kwon Soon-il, National Election Commission Chairman]"The [National] Election Commission is doing its best to ensure safe voting for citizens. In order for us to achieve that goal, we need voters' understanding and cooperation. When you go to the polls, you must wear a mask, keep a distance of more than a meter from others, refrain from conversations and follow instructions from polling officials. To guarantee the right to vote, those in self-quarantine will be allowed to cast ballots if they do not display symptoms after regular voting ends."More than 59-thousand people are subject to self-isolation in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.Among them, 13-thousand 642, or 22-point-eight percent, expressed their intention to vote. They will be allowed a window of time to leave home, go to a polling station and return under tight monitoring.Wednesday's polling in South Korea will be the first national general elections held since the global outbreak of COVID-19.Despite fears of infections, turnout for the two-day early voting that ended Saturday reached a record high of 26-point-69 percent.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.