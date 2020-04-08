People in Self-Quarantine With No Symptoms Allowed to Vote after 6 PM Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

People in self-quarantine who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to vote in the general elections after 6 p.m. Wednesday.According to the government’s guidelines for such voters released on Tuesday, people in self-quarantine who have expressed the intent to vote and aren’t showing symptoms on Wednesday will be able to head to polling stations.Such people will be allowed to leave their place of quarantine from 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and must notify the civil employee monitoring them via the monitoring application or text message before they depart.These voters must wear face masks and are allowed to get to their polling station by foot or their own vehicle only.Some local governments will have health officials accompany people in self-quarantine when they head to polling stations in a bid to keep a close eye on them.Self-isolators will be allowed to cast their ballots after ordinary citizens finish voting by 6 p.m. They will still have to arrive at polling stations before that time and return to their facilities by 7 p.m.The government has set up separate booths for self-isolators so they won’t cross paths with ordinary voters. The government will immediately disinfect those booths every time a person finishes voting before letting the next enter.