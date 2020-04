Photo : YONHAP News

Next month's Seoul Jazz Festival has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The organizer, Private Curve, announced Monday on its website that Seoul Jazz Festival 2020 will be held in the fall. The company said it's doing its best to hold the event under the same conditions with the adjusted schedule.It added that talks were underway with local and foreign artists whose participation was confirmed in the original lineup.The exact date and venue of the festival and a revised lineup of attending artists will be announced by next month.The annual outdoor jazz fest was originally scheduled for May 23 and 24. It's the latest in a string of spring events that have been canceled or delayed due to COVID-19.