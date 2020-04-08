Main Opposition UFP Highlights Gov't Shortcomings, Need for Judgment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) continued to highlight the Moon Jae-in administration's shortcomings and need for public judgment on the day before the April 15 general elections. Election committee chief Kim Chong-in said, if it wins a majority, the UFP will lead the country in overcoming a post-coronavirus economic crisis.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At a press conference on Tuesday, Kim Chong-in, the main opposition United Future Party's(UFP) chief election committee chair highlighted the need to pass judgment on the Moon Jae-in administration and its failed governance in the upcoming elections.[Sound bite: United Future Party Election Committee Chair Kim Chong-in (Korean)]"The economic crisis we're expected to face hasn't even started. Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an economic coronavirus outbreak will come like a big wave. We can overcome this crisis by keeping the government and the ruling party in check, only if you support us to win a majority."Kim claimed that the government failed in its early coronavirus response, after the presidential office intervened in its decision to impose an entry ban on foreign travelers from China in early February, done in a bid to arrange for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul.Warning of an imminent "economic coronavirus outbreak," Kim asked voters for their support in helping the UFP win a majority to keep the government and ruling party in check.If the ruling DP and minor parties win a total of 180 seats, the liberal block will be able to pass contested bills in parliament, neutralizing opposition by the UFP.The committee chair urged citizens in their 20s and 30s who didn't get to enjoy privileges inherited from their parents to cast their votes, an apparent reminder of the corruption scandal surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.