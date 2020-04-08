Moon Urges Speed in Disaster Relief Cash Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in ordered emergency disaster relief payments to be handed out swiftly to South Korean households to help ease the economic impact of COVID-19.Chairing a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Moon told officials not to wait for parliamentary approval of a second supplementary budget, but to go ahead with notifying households that are eligible and begin receiving applications.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok, Moon emphasized the need to save time by swiftly executing the payments, though it is customary to first secure the budget through parliamentary endorsement.Stressing the importance of speed, Moon said in a normal situation, receiving applications would take place after the budget approval, but now is not a normal situation.Under the plan announced last month, 70 percent of all families will be eligible for up to one million won in direct cash aid.The budget bill will be submitted to the National Assembly shortly after Wednesday's parliamentary elections.