FM Kang Discusses COVID-19 Countermeasures with ICRC Chief

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed on Monday countermeasures to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and ways to enhance cooperation with the head of the International Committee of Red Cross(ICRC).According to the Foreign Ministry, Kang spoke to ICRC President Peter Maurer over the phone and assessed that his organization continues to play a key role in assisting vulnerable groups in the face of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.The minister explained that South Korea is actively participating in international efforts to tackle COVID-19 through various humanitarian aid on bilateral and multilateral levels.Maurer was said to have praised Seoul's effective coronavirus response and expressed hopes to expand cooperation with the country through its aid programs around the world.