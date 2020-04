Photo : YONHAP News

Goldman Sachs predicts advanced economies will shrink by 35 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a note to clients on Monday, the firm's chief economist Jan Hatzius said the economic impact from the novel coronavirus will be four times as severe as the 2008 global financial crisis.He said it's anybody's guess when the global economy will rebound, citing difficulty projecting when corporate activities will normalize and people can get back to work as the pandemic persists.Hatzius called for more active efforts from Europe to help diminish the economic ramifications of the virus and keep credit flowing, adding that "emerging economies will need a lot more help from the rich world."