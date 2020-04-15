21st General Elections Kick off

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's 21st general elections, which will determine the new occupants of 300-member unicameral parliament, kicked off on Wednesday.A total of 14-thousand-330 polling stations across the country will be open to eligible voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those in self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak will be allowed to cast their ballots after 6 p.m. to avoid contact with others and reduce the risk of potential transmission.Many winners of the 253 constituencies will likely be determined by 10 p.m., but official results based on vote counting by the National Election Commission is expected to come out around 2 a.m. Thursday.With regard to races for 47 proportional seats, the results are expected to come out around six hours later than district votes, as a long list of parties soliciting proportional votes makes hand counting unavoidable. A total of 35 parties, some of which new satellites of existing parties, are on the list.These elections are expected to draw more voters than in previous years, after the last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout. About eleven-point-seven million people out of some 44 million eligible voters, or over 26 percent, participated in the two-day early voting period through Saturday.