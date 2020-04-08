S. Korea Assesses Reduction of COVID-19-Related Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities assessed that the country has managed to mitigate COVID-19 risks by a notch, thanks to strict social distancing guidelines.Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said in a regular briefing on Tuesday that South Korea used to be exposed to “very high” risk of the virus, as defined by the World Health Organization.Now, he said, the country has lowered the risk to "high," the third-highest on the WHO's four-tier risk scale.Kwon said aside from imported cases, the number of patients in regional areas has been reduced. However, he cautioned against complacency, pointing to sporadic outbreaks in the Seoul metropolitan area and around Daegu. He also expressed concern over infections with sources that are hard to trace.The official stressed that the country is working hard to further reduce coronavirus risks.