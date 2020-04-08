Moon Vows COVID-19 Assistance During ASEAN Plus Three Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in promised that South Korea would provide all the assistance it can to countries, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak.Moon made the remark Tuesday during a special video summit with the ASEAN countries, China and Japan, aimed at discussing regional cooperation against the current pandemic.He said ASEAN Plus Three have overcome crucial challenges through cooperation, and that South Korea is willing to continuously cooperate with them to fight the new coronavirus.Moon said the countries were discussing measures to utilize the Korea-ASEAN cooperation fund, emphasizing the need for fiscal cooperation through other existing funds or new ones.During the online discussion, the countries also addressed the prevention of cross-border infections as one of their top priorities as well as measures to mitigate the novel coronavirus' social and economic impacts.Earlier in the day, leaders of the 10-member ASEAN held a separate video summit and vowed their resolve for similar efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis.The contents of a joint statement from the summit was not immediately revealed, but the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam, this year's ASEAN chair, said the group planned to discuss the creation of a regional cooperation fund and the establishment of medical supply storage facilities, among other counter-virus measures.