ASEAN Plus Three Agree to Promote Movement of Business People

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Plus Three discussed ways to cooperate in combating the COVID-19 pandemic during a video summit on Tuesday.In a joint statement adopted after two hours of discussions, the leaders agreed to promote the movement of essential personnel, including business people.South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been calling on the international community to guarantee as much as possible the freedom of movement of business people carrying certificates of good health. This proposal, which met with agreement during a recent G20 meeting, once again met with agreement in Tuesday's summit.The statement also included plans for the use of digital solutions that started in South Korea, including drive-thru testing and home diagnosis apps.The leaders also agreed to create a reserve of essential medical equipment to guarantee supply and to create an ASEAN fund to combat COVID-19.Sharing the responses they have pursued, the leaders repeatedly stressed their intention to cooperate. ASEAN and the so-called "Plus Three" nations of South Korea, China and Japan plan to work out concrete cooperation plans during a coming gathering of their foreign ministers.