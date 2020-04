Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout for the 21st general elections marked five-point-one percent as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.The National Election Commission said that over two-point-two million people cast ballots out of a total of some 43-point-nine million eligible voters.The turnout is one percentage point higher than the comparable figure from the previous general elections in 2016.The five-point-one percent turnout does not include the figure from the two-day early voting, which marked a record 26-point-69 percent.The early voting turnout will be incorporated into the overall figure from 1 p.m., including the figures of overseas voting and absentee voting.