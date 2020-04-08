US JCS Chief: N. Korea's Missile Launch 'Not Provocative'

Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Tuesday that North Korea's missile tests overnight were not "particularly provocative or threatening" to the United States.Asked about the missile tests, Milley told reporters during a press briefing that it's "mixed" right now in terms of the assessment.South Korea's military said earlier that North Korea fired what appeared to be cruise missiles into the East Sea.The JCS chief said that it may be tied to some celebrations that are happening inside North Korea, as opposed to any deliberate provocation against the U.S.He added that in a day or two, it should be clearer through information from the intelligence chain.Milley also said he is closely cooperating with the South Korean military and had a chance to talk to U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams regarding the launches.