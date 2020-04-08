Overseas S. Korean Missions to Count Ballots for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus, counting of overseas votes will be carried out for the first time at South Korean diplomatic missions abroad.The Foreign Ministry said that 18 Korean embassies and missions in 17 countries, including Brazil and Laos, will begin counting ballots cast during overseas voting early this month.The overseas missions were supposed to send the ballots to South Korea but failed to do so due to cancelled flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The ministry said that each diplomatic mission will count the ballots according to a pre-set timetable, adding the ministry has sent a detailed guideline to ensure accuracy and fairness in counting.Over 40-thousand out of nearly 172-thousand eligible voters cast their ballots from April 1 to 6 at polling stations worldwide, with the voter turnout hitting a record low 23-point-eight percent.Due to movement restrictions put in place in countries to avoid possible infections, the voting period was cut short at 36 diplomatic missions, while voting at 91 other missions was suspended.