22% of Self-isolators Apply to Cast Ballots for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 20 percent of nearly 60-thousand eligible voters in self-isolation applied to cast ballots for Wednesday's general elections.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday that out of nearly 60-thousand people who were ordered to go into self-quarantine from April 1 to 14, 22-point-eight percent, or about 13-thousand people, without coronavirus symptoms applied to vote.Applicants in Seoul took up the largest part as about 45-hundred people expressed their intent to cast ballots, followed by Gyeonggi Province with about 43-hundred.Those in self-quarantine will be allowed to cast ballots after ordinary citizens finish voting by 6 p.m. They will have to arrive at polling stations before 6 p.m. and return to their facilities by 7 p.m.