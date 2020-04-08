S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Rise by 27 to 10,591

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added 27 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 10-thousand-591.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday reported the figures from the past 24 hours through 12 a.m. It is the seventh consecutive day the daily hike hovered below 40.Eleven of the latest coronavirus cases were from the Seoul metropolitan area, including six in Gyeonggi Province and five in Seoul.Daegu, once the country’s epicenter of the disease, only reported a single case, marking the fifth day in a row the southeastern city remained in single digits, while the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported six cases.Around 40 percent of the new cases, or 11 people, were recent arrivals from overseas, including four cases detected at airport quarantine booths.The virus-related death toll reached 225, including three who died on Tuesday, while seven-thousand-616 patients, up by 82 from a day earlier, have registered full recoveries.