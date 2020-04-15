General Elections' Voter Turnout at 11.4% as of 10 a.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says that as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the voter turnout for the 21st general elections reached eleven-point-four percent.This means that since voting began at 6 a.m., some five million voters have cast votes out of some 43-point-four million eligible voters.The latest figure did not include votes cast during the early voting period carried out last Friday and Saturday.The latest voter turnout was point-two percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016.A commission official told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that the final voter turnout of the 21st general elections is unlikely to be lower than the previous election.By region, voter turnout in Gangwon Province was the highest with 12-point-six percent while Gwangju’s was the lowest at nine-point-four percent.