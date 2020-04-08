N. Korea Skips Events Marking Founder's Birthday amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is marking the birthday of its founder and late leader Kim Il-sung on Wednesday, but skipped holding massive celebrations apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.North Korean media, including the state-run Korean Central News Agency, issued stories Wednesday marking Kim’s birthday, calling him the most outstanding leader of the 20th century and a great man who has no match. However, the media did not report on any celebratory events.In addition, there were no media reports of massive conventions being held in Pyongyang as well as in provinces, cities and counties that are usually held one day before Kim’s birthday, which is called “the Day of the Sun” in the North.In previous years, the North marked Kim’s birthday with large-scale events, including performances.Since Kim Jong-un seized power in 2012, the North held massive military parades at Kim Il-sung Square on the founder’s birthday and displayed strategic weapons, including its latest intercontinental ballistic missiles.The North apparently skipped all these events this year as it found it virtually impossible to mobilize large groups amid the spread of the coronavirus.