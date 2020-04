Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the voter turnout for the 21st general elections reached 15-point-three percent.This means that since voting began at 6 a.m., some six-point-seven million have cast votes out of some 44 million eligible voters.The latest figure did not include votes cast during the early voting period carried out last Friday and Saturday.The latest voter turnout was point-eight percentage points lower compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016. The turnout earlier in the day was higher than four years earlier.By region, voter turnout in Gangwon Province was the highest with 16-point-nine percent while Gwangju’s was the lowest at 12-point-eight percent.