US Spy Planes Fly over Peninsula After N. Korea Fires Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military appears to be boosting surveillance of the Korean Peninsula after North Korea fired on Tuesday several projectiles presumed to be short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea.According to the aviation tracking website Aircraft Spots on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft RC-135U was detected flying above the East Sea earlier in the day. It did not elaborate on the flight time of the aircraft which is capable of collecting technical intelligence on adversary radar emitter systems.Two other U.S. spy planes were spotted above the Korean Peninsula on the day the North fired the projectiles. The U.S. Air Force’s E-8C Joint Stars flew over the peninsula at 9 p.m. and the EP-3E at 10 a.m.Meanwhile, a military official said South Korea’s military is also keeping a close eye on possible provocations from the North on Wednesday as South Korea is holding its 21st general elections.