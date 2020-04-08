IMF Predicts 3% Contraction for World Economy Due to Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The International Monetary Fund is painting a bleak picture for the global economy this year. It announced that advanced economies can expect around minus six percent growth and developing countries minus one percent, adding that this is the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: In Washington D.C. on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) sharply downgraded the global growth outlook to the negative territory.This comes as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global businesses and lockdown measures impact consumer demand.[Sound bite: Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist (English)]“We are projecting global growth in 2020 to fall to minus three percent. Now, this is a downgrade of six-point-three percentage points from January 2020. A major revision over a very short period of time. This makes the Great Lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression and far worse than the global financial crises.”Advanced economies are expected to bear the brunt with a six-point-one percent contraction while emerging markets and developing economies are projected to see a one percent shrinkage.The chief economist pointed out even these bleak projections are under the assumption that COVID-19 peaks in the second quarter in most parts of the world and then recedes in the year’s second half.The cumulative loss to global gross domestic product(GDP) over 2020 and 2021 is estimated at around nine trillion dollars which is greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined.[Sound bite: Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist (English)]"Assuming the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and that policy actions taken around the world are effective in preventing widespread firm bankruptcies, extended job losses and system wide financial strains, we project global growth in 2021 to rebound to five-point-eight percent."Meanwhile, the IMF predicted that South Korea's economy would shrink one-point-two percent this year.The outlook means South Korea may suffer the first annual contraction of its economy since 1998, when the Asian financial crisis hit the nation. The IMF explained that the grim prospect is mainly attributed to the weak external demand of South Korea’s trading partners.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.