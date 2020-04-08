Leaders of ASEAN+3 Agree to Set Up Fund to Jointly Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) agreed to set up a fund to jointly tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic.The agreement was included in a joint statement adopted by the leaders following their special video summit on Tuesday.The leaders agreed to redistribute the existing ASEAN-Plus-Three cooperation fund towards countering the latest public health emergency, and to join efforts to secure additional financing to contain future infectious diseases and protect their citizens.The ASEAN-Plus-Three decided to allow movement of essential businesspeople within their regions and to promote maintenance of mutual connectivity, in a bid to minimize the economic fallout from the pandemic.The countries also agreed to enhance an early warning system for such pandemics or regional infectious diseases, to share real-time COVID-19 responses, and to look into establishing reserves of medical supplies.During Tuesday's meeting, President Moon Jae-in promised that South Korea would secure additional humanitarian aid budget to provide as much assistance within its capacity to member countries in coping with COVID-19.