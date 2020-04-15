General Elections' Voter Turnout Hits 49.7% as of 1 p.m

Voter turnout for the 21st general elections stood at 49-point-seven percent as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Election Commission said that 21-million-nine people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.
It was 11-point-eight percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016.
By region, voter turnout in South Jeolla Province was the highest with 55-point-seven percent while Incheon’s was the lowest at 46-point-two percent. Seoul was placed ninth out of 19 provinces and major cities at 50-point-two percent.
The latest turnout, a significant hike from 19-point-two percent an hour earlier, was the first tally to begin incorporating early voting turnouts, including the figures of overseas voting and absentee voting.
Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.