Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

General Elections' Voter Turnout Hits 49.7% as of 1 p.m

Write: 2020-04-15 13:34:17Update: 2020-04-15 13:38:14

General Elections' Voter Turnout Hits 49.7% as of 1 p.m

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout for the 21st general elections stood at 49-point-seven percent as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.  

The National Election Commission said that 21-million-nine people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.

It was 11-point-eight percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016. 

By region, voter turnout in South Jeolla Province was the highest with 55-point-seven percent while Incheon’s was the lowest at 46-point-two percent. Seoul was placed ninth out of 19 provinces and major cities at 50-point-two percent. 

The latest turnout, a significant hike from 19-point-two percent an hour earlier, was the first tally to begin incorporating early voting turnouts, including the figures of overseas voting and absentee voting.

Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >