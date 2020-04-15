General Elections' Voter Turnout Hits 49.7% as of 1 p.m

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout for the 21st general elections stood at 49-point-seven percent as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.The National Election Commission said that 21-million-nine people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.It was 11-point-eight percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016.By region, voter turnout in South Jeolla Province was the highest with 55-point-seven percent while Incheon’s was the lowest at 46-point-two percent. Seoul was placed ninth out of 19 provinces and major cities at 50-point-two percent.The latest turnout, a significant hike from 19-point-two percent an hour earlier, was the first tally to begin incorporating early voting turnouts, including the figures of overseas voting and absentee voting.Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.