Voter Turnout for General Elections Reaches 53% as of 2 pm

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout for the 21st general elections marked 53-point-seven percent as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.The National Election Commission said that roughly 23-point-three million people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.It was 10-point-seven percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016, the final turnout of which came in at 58 percent.By region, voter turnout in South Jeolla Province was the highest with 58-point-two percent while Incheon’s was the lowest at 49-point-eight percent. Seoul placed ninth out of 19 provinces and major cities at 53-point-eight percent.From 1 p.m., the turnout tally began incorporating early voting turnouts, including the figures from overseas voting and absentee voting.Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.