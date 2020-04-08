Over 2 Mln People Infected with COVID-19 Globally

Photo : YONHAP News

Over two million people around the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Statistics website Worldometer said as of 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, two-million-231 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, with the death toll standing at 126-thousand-757.The worldwide total reached the two-million mark 106 days after China initially reported unidentified cases of pneumonia surrounding the central city of Wuhan to the World Health Organization(WHO) in late December.The number doubled in just the past 12 days after it surpassed one million.The United States reported the largest number of infections at 614-thousand-246, followed by Spain with 174-thousand-60 cases, Italy with 162-thousand-488, France with 143-thousand-303 and Germany with 132-thousand-210.The U.S. also has the largest number of fatalities at 26-thousand-64 followed by Italy with 21-thousand-607 deaths, and Spain with 18-thousand-255.Authorities in South Korea said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 10-thousand-591 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 225 related deaths.