Voter Turnout for General Elections Stands at 56.5% as of 3 pm

Photo : YONHAP News

With some three hours to go before the polls close nationwide, voter turnout for the 21st general elections on Wednesday reached 56-point-five percent.The National Election Commission said that as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24-point-eight million people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes.It was 10 percentage points higher when compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016, the final turnout of which came in at 58 percent.By region, voter turnout in South Jeolla Province was the highest with 60-point-eight percent, followed by North Jeolla Province at 60-point-one percent. Seoul’s 57-point-four percent placed the capital city ninth out of 19 provinces and major cities, while Incheon was at the bottom with 53-point-three percent.From 1 p.m., the turnout tally began incorporating early voting turnouts, including the figures of overseas voting and absentee voting.Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.