General Election's Voter Turnout Reaches Nearly 60% at 4 pm

Photo : YONHAP News

With still some two hours left before the polls close nationwide, voter turnout for the 21st general elections has surpassed that of the previous parliamentary elections four years ago.The National Election Commission said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the turnout rate stands at 59-point-seven percent, meaning 26-point-27 million people out of some 44 million eligible voters have cast votes thus far.It was nine-point-five percentage points higher compared to the same time period during the 20th general elections held in 2016, the final turnout of which came in at 58 percent.The latest elections are set to become the first in 16 years to draw more than 60 percent in turnout, since 60-point-six percent registered in the 17th general elections. The turnout for the elections in 2008 and 2012 were 46-point-one percent and 54-point-two percent, respectively.The rates in 10 out of the 17 provinces and major cities already topped 60 percent, including South Jeolla Province, which led others at 63-point-two percent. Incheon was at the bottom with 56-point-four percent.From 1 p.m., the turnout tally began incorporating the early voting turnout, as well as the figures for overseas voting and absentee voting.Last week’s early voting posted a record high voter turnout with about eleven-point-seven million people, or over 26 percent, participating in the two-day voting period through Saturday.