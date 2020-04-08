S. Korean Conglomerates Assist India amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean companies based in India are donating money and relief goods to assist the virus-hit country under lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.According to industrial sources on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics’ India unit plans to donate 200 million rupees, or approximately three-point-two billion won, to India’s central government and the local governments of two states in which it has production facilities.The South Korean tech giant also provided the country with medical devices such as X-ray machines, sonograms, masks and other protective gear.Hyundai Motor also delivered 50 million rupees to the state of Tamil Nadu, where it operates a factory.The South Korean automaker will also deliver testing kits that can test up to 25-thousand people to Indian health authorities and also plans to commission the production of ventilators in India to help meet the need for the device in the country.LG Electronics plans to donate enough food to feed 1 million people, a move that comes as low-income individuals such as day laborers have been suffering due to lockdowns. It has also provided foodstuffs to 10 million at-risk individuals near its factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.The company has also been providing air cleaners, water purifiers and televisions to hospitals and quarantine facilities across India.