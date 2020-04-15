EXIT POLL: Parliamentary Majority Likely for Ruling Party and Affiliate

Photo : KBS

Exit poll results indicate the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and its satellite Together Citizens’ Party(TCP) have likely won a majority of the 300-member parliament during the 21st general elections.South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS released the results of their polls at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday as voting for the general elections wrapped up.In the KBS analysis, the DP and TCP are predicted to have won around 155 to 178 seats, including 139 and 158 district seats for the DP.The major opposition United Future Party(UFP) and its satellite Future Korea Party(FKP), on the other hand, are expected to have secured 107 to 130 seats, including 90 to 109 constituency seats for the UFP.The minor progressive Justice Party was predicted to win five to seven seats, including two district seats, while two to four seats are likely to go to the People’s Party, and one to three seats to the Open Democratic Party.The Minsaeng Party, the successor of the country’s once third largest party, does not appear to have won a single seat, while independent candidates are predicted to win one to seven seats.Similar forecasts were made by MBC and SBS with MBC predicting 153 to 170 seats for the DP-TCP alliance and 107-131 seats for the UFP-FKP. SBS predicted 154 to 177 seats for the former and 107 to 131 for the latter.Observers credit the government’s proactive efforts to contain the coronavirus virus outbreak and growing concern over the virus’ economic impact for the ruling bloc's prospective election victory. A high voter turnout was likely a factor, too.Commissioned by the broadcasters, pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey in all 253 electoral districts on around 420-thousand voters immediately after they cast their ballots.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-eight to seven-point-four percentage points.